Brooks Co. dentist office total loss after fire

By: WALB News 10

August 7, 2019

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A dentist’s office in Brooks County was ruled a total loss after a fire Tuesday night.

It happened at Dr. Larry Black’s office on East Screven Street across from J & J’s Fried Chicken and Seafood.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Brooks County Fire Department said the Quitman Fire Department requested their help.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

WALB’s Ri’Shawn Bassette is following up on this story.

