Brooks Co. nursing home tests all residents after deadly COVID-19 outbreak

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2020

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – One South Georgia nursing home battling a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 is taking extra steps to try and protect residents. The Fellowship Home at Brookside tested all of its residents for coronavirus, according to President and CEO John LaHood.

LaHood said the comprehensive testing comes after 11 residents tested positive for the virus dating back to late March. Six residents who were in hospice care and considered terminally ill passed away from COVID-19, according to LaHood. He said four staff members have also been infected.

In a phone call with WCTV, he said he hopes Sunday's new round of testing will help health experts make sure no one else gets the virus.

"The widespread testing we did today was not a mandate but something we felt would be helpful," he said.

"The test just became available so we jumped at the opportunity to test to see if we could expose any asymptomatic carriers of the virus."

The National Guard has been on site to help disinfect the facility. LaHook said infected patients have been isolated from the rest of the community, and that only one part of the campus has been affected by the outbreak. He emphasized measures to stop the virus have been in place from the beginning of the pandemic.

The Sunday evening update from the Georgia Department of Health reported 23 cases of the virus in Brooks County along with five deaths. Those figures refer to a patient's usual residence.

