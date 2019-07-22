Brooks County Fire Department battles flames at Rayonier Chip Mill

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Brooks County Fire Department says they responded to a fire at Rayonier Chip Mill on Sunday.

Officials say a call came in around 11:55 a.m. reporting a structure fire in the 1900 Johnson Short Rd.

Arriving responders say they found smoke coming from multiple places throughout the chip mill.

Officials say they determined the fire had been burning for a period of time before the 911 call was made.

Authorities say the fire was put out and remaining hot spots were extinguished.

BCFD says a total of 26 fire personnel were at the scene and say the fire was controlled and terminated around 4:48 p.m.

Officials say the Rayonier Chip Mill received major damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

