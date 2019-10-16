Brooks County Fire raise awareness of dangerous intersections

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Brooks County Fire Department is stepping out in hopes of saving lives.

This week crews were out on SR 133 to warn drivers about what they are the county's most dangerous intersections.

The two intersections are on SR 122, passing through SR 333 and SR 133. The Brooks County Fire Department said there have been 51 accidents this year between the two.

Emergency officials call it The Brooks Triangle. Nearly 40 of those accidents happened at the intersection of SR 133 and SR 122.

This week the Sunbelt Agriculture Expo is in full swing, bringing with it extra traffic to the region, many of whom may not be new to the area. The Brooks County Fire Department held out signs, raising awareness of the intersection dangers.

Fire officials said accidents range from fatalities to fender benders, but most of them are serious. That's why, they said, when a call comes in at these locations, all local emergency services are dispatched immediately.

"This traffic doesn't stop on 133. One injury or one death is too many," said Fire Chief Jordan Smith. "The speed is definitely increased behind us on 133, which plays a factor in it. You've got stop signs here, the traffic on 122 may not realize it, that the cross traffic don't stop. The judgement plays a factor."

Officials said they are working with Georgia Department of Transportation to make it safer. GDOT officials said they're looking in to options, like adding a roundabout on SR 333. The department said staff have been conceptualizing a roundabout for about one year. Last May the County Board of Commissions agreed to pay for lighting and maintenance if one is constructed. GDOT said so far, no further progress on the project has been made.

Brooks County officials said since construction on 133, there are no longer any caution signs or flashing lights as 122 passes through, which means it gets dark at night. Officials advise all drivers to always look twice, because it could save a life.