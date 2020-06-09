Brooks County begins voluntary summer workouts

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) -- After nearly three months of no team-organized activities, Monday was the first day the Georgia High School Association allowed fall sports to return to voluntary summer workouts, with enhanced guidelines.

Players at Brooks County High School are accustomed to hearing Head Coach Maurice Freeman's voice in the weight room, but this year, summer workouts are different.

"Man," Freeman said, "I haven't been in school since March. Man, I'm so happy to be here. The problem is can't see them all at one time. I don't like that at all."

Freeman says most of his players have not worked out in two and half months, so they have to start slower.

"It's different not being in here with the entire team and getting that work in together," defensive lineman Christian Edgerton said, "But I can say that it probably will help. We have a little bit more time one-on-one with your position coach and helps you grow a little more."

The changes are obvious: Temperature checks before entering the school, questions about recent travel, limited numbers in the weight room and no use of water fountains.

"That's all we've known for 32 years," Freeman said, "You have to spray everything down after every group."

Edgerton says he's noticed the changes too.

"[Coronavirus] is out right now," Edgerton said. "It's a big transition for everyone, but we are going to make the best of it and try to come out and get some [wins] this season."

Coach Freeman worries about lineman being prepared for the season because of the missed time due to the global pandemnic.

"When a lineman gets tired," Freeman said, "He's tired. It's over. 'Coach, I'm tired.' It is virtually impossible for us to make up for this time."

Coach Freeman understands the rules are in place to protect players and coaches, but, like most people, he wishes for normalcy.

"We've got to stick to Georgia high school rules," Freeman said. "We don't know when we will be able to have footballs. We've got to find out what's going to happen in July."

Coach Freeman had four groups come in the morning, each session spaced out by an hour. He says he will continue that plan.