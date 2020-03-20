Brooks County limits county services, declares local state of emergency

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Brooks County Board of Commissioners is declaring a local public health state of emergency, limiting county services for two weeks.

Starting March 21, all non-essential county workers will be sent home for a mandated 10-business day quarantine as a response to growing concerns over COVID-19.

This means county operations will only include emergency services, courthouse and judicial services, elections, public works and administration.

"This is about being responsible to our staff and our citizens. We have thoroughly outlined our plan of action to include expectations of our staff, working and non-working, during this period of time. This is intended to initiate separation from possible exposure and limit movement beyond the home," said County Administrator Jessica McKinney.

County officials say no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brooks County. The limited service operations will be in effect through April 5.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.