Brooks County unsure if annual Iron Man challenge will happen due to GHSA guidelines

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) -- Brooks County’s annual iron man challenge is in question with the voluntary summer guidelines imposed by the Georgia High School Association.

The Brooks County Trojans started their summer workouts on Monday, but as the workouts started, head coach Maurice Freeman thought about an annual event that might not happen this year because of the new guidelines imposed on Georgia high schools: The iron man challenge.

The event is a staple of the summer for the Trojans, and they usually invite several similar sized schools.

"If we are allowed," Freeman said, "We'll have it. It would be the first time in 13 years that I've not done that. We've always had those. It's a tradition here and we need it. We're looking forward to it. We need it desperately. And it's a chance to get other schools in a be really competitive. We've even branched out and done it on the middle school level. All of us expect it."

The challenge usually has three schools, but in some years has expanded to five schools.