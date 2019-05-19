Brooks Koepka makes history in wire-to-wire win

By CBS Sports

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBS) -- Welcome to the coronation of Brooks Koepka. The 29-year-old American completed a stellar effort at Bethpage Black on Sunday, winning the 2019 PGA Championship in wire-to-wire fashion -- the first to do so since 1983 -- by ending every round as the clubhouse leader. The defending champion at the event, Koepka won his second straight PGA Championship and becomes the first golfer in history to hold consecutive titles at two different major championships simultaneously, the other being the U.S. Open.

That is not to say Koepka's win was as easy as it looked like it was going to be entering Sunday's final round. Koepka led all of his challengers by seven strokes entering Round 4, something that had happened nine other times after 54 holes in a major since 1900. Those nine all went on to victory, as did Koepka eventually, but the champion saw his lead shrink to as little as a single stroke down the stretch following four straight bogeys on holes 11-14.

Dustin Johnson was hot on Koepka's heels but simply unable to get the job done over the final few holes, finishing 6 under after posting a 69 on Sunday. Koepka shot a 4-over 74 to finish 8 under for the tournament, playing his first major championship round over par since the 2018 Open.

"I'm just glad we didn't have to play any more holes. That was a stressful round of golf," Koepka told CBS after his victory. "The wind was up. DJ played awesome. Congrats to him. He put the pressure on, but I'm glad to have this thing back in my hands."

