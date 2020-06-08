Brookwood Warriors regain sense of normalcy as team workouts begin

By: Paige Dauer | WALB News 10

June 8, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- High school football has finally made a return.

Dozens of teams across Georgia took to the field Monday, some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GISA allowed it's schools to resume workouts last Monday.

Brookwood Warriors head football coach Shane Boggs said there’s nothing like getting the team back together.

“I don’t think we’ll ever again take this for granted I’ll say that. I think our coaches have enjoyed it more than normal. I think our players have enjoyed it more than normal,” said Boggs.

Boggs said after being apart for so long, attendance is the best it’s been since 2015.

"We have a community that’s been starving to have their kids out. It’s not just the physical preparation side it’s also just the social side that they’ve been missing,” said Boggs.

He said with the safety guidelines in place, there’s a lot to adapt too to have a successful workout.

Boggs said the goal right now is to focus on getting better each day.

"I mean if we’re just getting one percent better each day, you know, a month from now we’re 30 percent better as a team. Whether that be with our skill level, whether that be with our condition level, our strength levels. When you’re pouring into all of those different buckets every day, it makes you a better player and a better team and a better person,” said Boggs.

The GHSA allowed teams to begin returning Monday.

Some teams are postponing their return date.