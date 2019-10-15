Brother, sister accused in gift card theft scheme

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –Two Crawfordville siblings are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal gift cards from businesses across Florida.

Tallahassee police arrested Imani and Paris Jackson Monday. Arrest records say back in April 2019, they worked with a third suspect to steal $750 worth of gift cards from the Walgreens in the 2900 block of Mahan Drive in Tallahassee.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the three are suspected of carrying out the same scheme at stores across Florida, from the panhandle to Hillsborough and Broward counties. Investigators say the theft scheme involved distracting a store clerk while buying gift cards.

In the Tallahassee case, Paris Jackson and the third suspect approached the register to buy two gift cards, according to the probable cause affidavit. Imani Jackson then asked for assistance, prompting the clerk to step away from the register.

Arrest records say, while the clerk was distracted, the third suspect quickly turned the computer screen around and activated the cards, for $500 and $250. Paris Jackson served as a look out to watch for the clerk to come back and further distract him with conversation.

The third suspect is identified in the affidavit as Devonshae Hill of Tampa. He is not in custody in Leon County, according to a search of court records.

Imani Jackson and Paris Jackson are charged with fraud and grand theft.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

