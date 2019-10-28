Buck Lake third graders prove 'kindness Wins'

By: Michael Hudak | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles are always the stars of game day, but this weekend the real celebrities were half the size.

After writing letters of kindness to FSU football in a time of struggle, the third graders at Buck Lake Elementary School in Tallahassee and their teacher, Mrs. Schmidt, got to go on the field before the Seminoles' homecoming game.

"When we made those cards, we didn't really expect this," a third grader said as her eyes light up. "We thought this day was going to be a small surprise, but it was a big surprise!"

Another girl chimed in, interrupting the first girl in a way only third graders can get away with: "We never knew (FSU) was going to do all of this. We just wrote the letters to make them feel better."

Mrs Schmidt instilled in her class the importance of putting kindness first. Saturday, the fruits of her labor ripened.

"Seeing their faces, I really got tears in my eyes," Schmidt said, the tears hidden behind he shadow of an FSU cap. "It all had come full-circle. For them to have the opportunity that so many don't, for the University to reach out like that and make it happen, I'm just so thankful."

First, it's time for a head count. Then, it's the time of their lives. There's plenty of time for a selfie on the field, and even time for a visit from FSU President John Thrasher.

"I just wanted to thank you for writing the nice letters," Thrasher said. "Y'all are wonderful. We support you and we appreciate you so much."

In a culture where so often the news cycle consists of violence and hatred, on this day, because of some third graders from Tallahassee, kindness won.

