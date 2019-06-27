Build Up Tallahassee program offers employment and creates a skilled workforce

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is creating new economic opportunities, launching "Build Up Tallahassee" on Thursday morning.

The career development program provides twelve weeks of paid training. Participants will work side-by-side with City construction and utility crews and earn while they are paid.

The program focuses on two major goals: providing jobs, and meeting the demand for a skilled workforce in the construction industry.

It also incorporates members of the TEMPO program as they take their next steps.

"We are using our resources to conquer our challenges here in the community," said Mayor John Dailey. "These participants will graduate out of the TEMPO program, and now we're going to train them in the specific skill set, and they can go to work!"

TEMPO and Build Up participant Joshua Wade called the program a blessing.

"A dream come true, I've never really had many opportunities to go out there and get what I wanted, or finish something," said Wade.

The need for skilled construction workers in Tallahassee is only set to grow.

"Since we as a community have passed the sales tax extension, we have guaranteed 850 million dollars worth of road construction in the next 20 years," said Mayor Dailey. "There is a dire need for workforce."

These jobs will allow residents to build their own paths, one that works for them.

"Not everyone's going to college, and that's okay," said Mayor Dailey. "You can make a great living in skilled labor, and we're trying to promote that with this program."

Wade is excited to get started.

"They've given me a second chance at life, they've given me a chance at a steady foundation, and for that I'm appreciative."

The first class in the program begins the week of July 15. The 12 participants will train for twelve weeks, and be ready to work upon their graduation.