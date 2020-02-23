Building engulfed in flames in Valdosta

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

Feb. 23, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The charred remains of a house in Valdosta were being investigated after flames engulfed the home earlier Sunday morning.

The Valdosta Fire Department was called in response to a structure fire at 725 Collier St. at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The first of the fire crews were on the scene within five minutes, according the fire department, and found the home engulfed. The Valdosta Fire Department was able to control the blaze in just 30 minutes. They continued work on the scene for several hours to ensure the entire site was safe.

According to VFD, nobody was home when they arrived and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

