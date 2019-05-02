Crews battle large building fire in downtown Waycross

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WCTV viewer photo

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WCTV) -- Crews battled a large building fire in downtown Waycross, Georgia this afternoon.

City officials say the fire broke out on Thursday at the historic Bunn Building near the corner of Elizabeth Street and Parker Street.

A WCTV viewer sent in video of the burning building.

We're told that the five-story Bunn Building had been sitting vacant but that construction had just started on the building earlier this week.

Waycross Fire Chief David Eddins says the fire has been knocked down and they are working to control remaining hot spots.

Chief Eddins says the fire was contained to the roof area, where contractors had been removing old roofing material.

No injuries have been reported.

Some downtown roads may be closed in the area as crews work to clear the scene.