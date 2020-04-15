Building to be transformed to house non-COVID residents from assisted living facility



April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In a rapid response to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak at a local assisted living facility, another non-profit facility is being transformed into a temporary home.

A total of 77 people connected to the Tallahassee Developmental Center have tested positive for the virus. 11 residents are hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

According to a spokesperson with TDC, Pyramid Studios will house 13 residents who have tested negative. The organization is under the same management as TDC and works closely with its residents providing arts-focused training.

The building off Commonwealth Lane will be transformed into bedrooms and activity rooms. Some of the progress was already visible outside the facility Wednesday night where a portable shower had been set up.

The spokesperson said the building has already been fully sanitized by a professional cleaning crew. Inside the routine will include social distancing, staff will be regularly screened, and no families or non-essential visitors be allowed.

Staff members were reportedly informed of the move throughout the day. The spokesperson said they were working to call all 13 families of the residents.

WCTV has been told that the use of the building was made possible by the Department of Health and the Agency for Health Care Administration, which visited to ensure that the site was appropriate. A disaster relief organization out of Panama City called the Northwest Coast Baptist Association provided the portable showers.