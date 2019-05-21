Bullpen woes lead to 7-4 loss for Seminoles

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

May 21, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (247Sports) -- No. 6 seed Florida State lost 7-4 to No. 10 seed Wake Forest in the first game of Pool C at the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

The loss marks FSU's first conference tournament loss since 2016.

The Seminoles are now eliminated from contention with regards to making it to Saturday’s semifinal game as the Pool C representative.

The Seminoles will play No. 3 seed NC State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the final game of Pool C.

Quick Pitch

The Demon Deacons got on the scoreboard first in the third inning. They got some assistant from the Seminoles in plating three runs. Designated hitter Shane Muntz reached on a passed ball, which should have been the second out of the inning. After a ground out advanced Muntz, third baseman Bruce Steel walked to give Wake Forest two on with two outs. Right fielder Brendan Tinsman then tripled to center field as his ball dropped on the warning track just outside the reach of center fielder J.C. Flower's glove. Catcher Logan Harvey would single to bring home Tinsman.

Wake Forest pushed their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third inning as Muntz doubled to drive in left fielder Chris Lanzilli, who reached via a single earlier in the inning and was moved up to second by another Demon Deacons single.

FSU answered on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Designated hitter Robby Martin led off the inning with a double and then was joined on the bases by catcher Matheu Nelson, who walked. They both moved up into scoring position thanks to a failed pick-off attempt. Centerfielder J.C. Flowers would triple to left-center bringing in both of his teammates. Flowers was then brought in when Nander De Sedas hit a two-run home run to right field.

FSU starting pitcher Drew Parrish gave the Seminoles a good outing. He went 5.2 innings allowing eight hits, four runs, but just one earned, while walking one and striking out 13. He threw 115 pitches, 80 of which were strikes.

Chase Haney relieved Parrish and walked the first man he faced in the top of the sixth before recording a strikeout to strand two Demon Deacons on the base paths.

After that point, pitching fell apart for the Seminoles in the top of the seventh inning. The Demon Deacons saw their entire lineup bat in the top of the seventh and registered just one hit, but thanks to five walks and a passed ball, scratched three across to take a lead. Haney (0.2 IP, BB, K) recorded an out on the first batter he faced in the seventh. FSU then replaced him with Jonah Scolaro (H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB) who was replaced by Antonio Velez (R, ER, BB) who was replaced by Conor Grady (BB) who was replaced by Clayton Kwiatkowski before an out was recorded. Kwiatkowski (0.1 IP, 2 BB, K) recorded the second out of the inning. He was replaced by Shane Drohan who recorded the final out of the inning to take it to the stretch with FSU trailing 7-4.

Drohan threw 2.1 innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out one.

FSU used six relievers to throw 3.1 innings - five of them combining for just one inning of work. The group allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits and eight walks. They combined to strike out three.

Scolaro was charged with the loss, falling to 3-2 on the season.