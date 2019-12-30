Dating app Bumble blocks Sharon Stone; users thought her profile was fake

Actress Sharon Stone is back on Bumble after the dating app blocked her profile.

In a tweet, Stone said users reported her account as fake because they didn’t think it couldn’t really be her. (Source: Twitter/CNN)

“Don't shut me out of the hive,” Stone pleaded with Bumble.

The service sorted things out and reactivated her profile.

“There can only be one Stone,” Bumble tweeted. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true.”

Stone has been married two times. Last year, she told Grazia magazine she is looking for an “actual partnership.”

