Burglary suspects arrested after chase in Wakulla County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to a home burglary and vehicle chase in Wakulla County.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, a homeowner reported that his residence in Crawfordville had been burglarized while he was out of town. The thieves stole an air compressor valued at $300.

The next day, the homeowner called deputies to report that a surveillance camera he had installed had alerted him to a van that had pulled up to the home.

The homeowner went to the home, called deputies, and then began following the van as it left.

Responding deputies located the van driving along Woodville Highway in the area of Summerwind Circle and attempted to pull the van over.

The driver refused to stop and continued making several abrupt turns before ultimately pulling over near Wakulla Springs State Park.

The driver, 29-year-old Anthony Miley, and passenger, 40-year-old Salitheo Lovette, were taken into custody.

During a search of the van, deputies located items stolen from the home and a pawn shop receipt for an air compressor.

Miley was charged with possession of burglary tools, burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, fleeing and eluding police, and driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge.

Lovette was charged with possession of burglary tools, burglary and grand theft.

Both suspects were booked into the Wakulla County Jail.

