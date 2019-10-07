Burnette attorneys request continuance of his case to February 2020

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- J.T. Burnette's attorneys have filed a second motion to continue his trial, which is set for November 4.

In the motion, his attorneys allege that the government made "the tactical decision to wait until October 2, 2019-- approximately a month before trial -- to convene a grand jury." That grand jury returned a second superseding indictment that has more than twenty new allegations against Burnette.

Burnette's attorneys say discovery on those allegations will take time.

In the motion, attorneys also say the government has confirmed that it expects Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith to testify at trial.

Burnette's attorneys request that the trial be continued until at least February 2020, writing that the government has not yet provided full discovery.

