Burnette attorneys request his trial be continued until February 2020

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- J.T. Burnette's attorneys are requesting the court continue his trial until February 2020, due to the large amount of documents from the government.

The original indictment requires all defendants to serve their witness and exhibit lists by August 1. Burnette's attorneys argue that because Burnette was indicted in May 2019, rather than December 2018 with Maddox and Carter-Smith, he does not have sufficient time to prepare.

Burnette has also filed to separate his case from Maddox and Carter-Smith; the court has not yet ruled whether the three will have a joint trial.

The motion states that the government has produced "voluminous discovery," including almost one million pages of documents and more than 435 hours of "low-quality audio files." Many of the audio files have not yet been transcribed.

Burnette's attorneys argue that he cannot be ready to submit a final witness and exhibit list by August 1, or be ready for trial by November 4.

The motion also argues that the documents are "neither organized nor searchable," and that in the last three weeks, the Government has produced almost 20,000 additional pages.

It states by previous order of the court, the government should have transcribed the audio files, and that Burnette's attorneys are not confident in the accuracy of the transcriptions that have been provided.

The judge has not yet ruled on Burnette's motion to continue.