Burnette faces new public corruption allegation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A federal grand jury is alleging another act of public corruption involving developer J.T. Burnette.

The racketeering conspiracy allegation comes in a new nine-count superseding indictment.

The new indictment alleges that, in early 2014, Burnette caused a

company to pay $110,000 in exchange for Maddox declaring a conflict and not voting at a Tallahassee City Commission meeting.

The commission was slated to vote to allow a hotel development more time to meet certain city requirements. That hotel was to be built close to a downtown hotel owned by Burnette.

Maddox’s failure to participate resulted in a 2-2 tie vote by the Commission that denied the hotel development group the extension it sought and ended its project, according to the indictment.

Maddox and Carter-Smith were first charged in December of 2018 with substantive counts of bank fraud, false statements to financial institutions, extortion, honest-services fraud, use of interstate facilities to facilitate bribery, false statements to federal officers, conspiracy to interfere with the lawful function of the IRS and filing false tax returns.

In May, a 47-count superseding indictment, adding Burnette as a defendant and charging him with several racketeering, conspiracy and extortion charges.

Authorities say this second superseding indictment against Burnette does not impact Maddox or Carter-Smith. Both have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing November 19.

Officials say Burnette has waived arraignment on the second superseding indictment and his trail is still slated for November 4, 2019.