Burnette wants latest bribery indictment dismissed

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Tallahassee developer J.T. Burnette is now asking a federal judge to dismiss bribery charges against him, suggesting an FBI agent falsely claimed to have Burnette on tape admitting to paying bribes to co-defendants Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith.

Burnette’s lawyer, Tim Jansen, filed the 27-page motion on Monday asking for the October 2 superseding indictment to be dismissed.

It contends there are no recordings, bank records or other evidence to prove that Burnette was paying $15,000 a month in bribes to then Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox.

“Burnette admitted to the UCEs that he has bribed Maddox for assistance with most of the developments Burnette has been engaged in for the past several years. In fact, Burnette is currently paying Maddox $15,000 a month, via a company called Governance Services LLP, as part of a bribe for a recently completed project,” Jansen quoted from FBI Agent Josh Doyle’s report.

The motion includes a series of emails in which Jansen repeatedly asks federal prosecutors to pinpoint the recording in which Burnette admits to the bribes described in that report.

According to the motion, prosecutor Peter Nothstein responded in an August 7, 2019 email that they believe “SA Doyle made a mistake in Page 10 of 27 Case 4:18-cr-00076-RH-CAS Document 177 Filed 10/21/19 Page 10 of 27 his report; and 2) that we do not intend to introduce evidence at trial that Mr. Burnette stated that he paid $15,000 in bribes per month to Mr. Maddox, as reflected in the report (DOJ_092850 to DOJ_0928591).”

Burnette’s legal team suggests that the FBI agent perpetuated that false statement in order to get “show money” to move forward with the corruption investigation.

“The Government responded that former Special Agent Doyle simply 'made a mistake' in his report,” Jansen wrote in the motion, “But the Government has refused to provide any information about how this 'mistake' could have been made. And further investigation has now established that the 'mistaken' statement appears in a summary case chart prepared by a different author a year later in 2018. The existence of the statement by another author in 2018 calls into question the Government’s assertion that former Special Agent Doyle simply 'made a mistake.'”

Burnette’s legal team is asking the judge to dismiss the October 2 indictment and review other FBI documents to make sure the allegation isn’t included in other government documents in the case.

Burnette’s trial was recently moved from November 4, 2019 to January 21, 2020. His defense team argued it needed more time to review evidence in light of the latest indictment.

