Burns mocked to Lions, Panthers in CBS Sports' final mock drafts

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In CBS Sports' final attempts at mock drafts ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, Florida State defensive end Brian Burns is seen as options for two teams.

In Ryan Wilson's mock, he mocks Burns to the Detroit Lions at #8, saying he'll fit in with the hole left by Ziggy Ansah, who the Lions didn't resign, and could grow into being a nice complement to Trey Flowers.

However, Chris Trapasso has Burns as a mid-first round selection, going to Carolina at #16, saying while Burns needs to add some weight, he has superstar potential and fills a big, big need for Carolina.

Each writer mocked the entire first round of the draft, and have mocked the following picks for our local teams:

Ryan Wilson



Pick 5: Tampa Bay - Devin White, LB (LSU)



Pick 7: Jacksonville - T.J. Hockenson, TE (Iowa)



Pick 13: Miami - Cody Ford, OL (Oklahoma)



Pick 14: Atlanta - Christian Wilkins, DT (Clemson) Chris Trapasso



Pick 7: Jacksonville - Quinnen Williams, DT (Alabama)



Pick 11: Tampa Bay (Trade from Cincinnati) - Devin Bush, LB (Michigan)



Pick 14: Atlanta - Christian Wilkins, DT (Clemson)



Pick 17: Miami (Trade from New York Giants) - Andre Dillard, T (Washington State)