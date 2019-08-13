Bus issues topic of discussion at Leon County Schools board meeting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Many parents are hoping to get answers at Tuesday night's Leon County School board meeting, wanting to know if the district is going to stick with the new bus routing program and, if so, how long it will take to be fixed.

WCTV's Katie Kaplan is at the meeting.

#HappeningNow: Transportation and the recent bus fiasco is being discussed at the ⁦@LeonSchools⁩ board meeting tonight. @wctv pic.twitter.com/iA0YIekA7r — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

#Update: Representatives from @EDULOG_US say they had a technology issue which less to the loan of student data and delays in planning. pic.twitter.com/mThSxPZEYp — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

Chair of school board is reminding room of ‘why’ they went to @EDULOG_US. Technology is supposed to be able to track students. i.e. A mother can call school admins and see if son got on the bus. Admin can see what time they boarded and relay to parent. — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he “cannot endure this much longer”. Says master plan was lost Aug. 5th, but people were notified of the change over a year before. “No one anticipated this.” — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

“Master schedule was unsuitable for public consumption.”- Super. Rocky Hanna. Adds that new Master plan was made with “haste” after data was lost on Aug. 5. Considered pushing class back two days, but decided not to since bus issues only affects 1/3 of students. pic.twitter.com/AKHdcK0Wx9 — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

“Right now, blames don’t matter.” “Change is coming swiftly. Next Monday will be nothing like this Monday.” He says he will make decision tomorrow morning about moving forward. — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

Public comment is now open. This mother says she is having trouble explaining how “livid” she is about “this unbelieveable burden” @LeonSchools has put on parents. She says parents seem to have done more research than district officials who put a “blind trust” in @EDULOG_US . pic.twitter.com/jjwPnwQ7l4 — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

This man referenced our ⁦@WCTV⁩ story from more than a week ago where bus drivers “balked” at the new routes. Wants to know why they weren’t listened to and says blame is important. pic.twitter.com/4mcxr9lJIx — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

This mother of a special needs daughter says her bus did not show up this morning or after school. The school employee had to finally call her and tell her to come and pick her daughter up because they did not know what was going on or where the bus was. pic.twitter.com/BRWfCM0NUx — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

This woman has an autistic son. She says he cannot handle having a different bus or driver everyday. He needs consistency. She is pleading with officials to figure it out. pic.twitter.com/kTdOnD3Whi — Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) August 13, 2019

Katie will have a full report on Eyewitness News at 11.