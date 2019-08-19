Business leaders breakdown downtown's development at Tallahassee Chamber Conference

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV )— Local business leaders showcased the development of downtown at the Tallahassee Chamber Community Conference in Amelia Island over the weekend.

Although a large number of restaurants closed in 2019, the amount that opened up was bigger, according to the city.

Downtown Improvement Authority CEO Elizabeth Emmanuel discussed her vision of "activation" downtown. Her goals include creating economic gain, as well as establishing Instagrammable destinations.

"If we can bring in artists that can create beautiful murals that can tell the story of our community, that can highlight those assets," she said. "We even see developers in places like Miami that pay in every project that they do. Over $3 million that goes back into public art that could help fund some of these improvements."

Developers provided updates about the Hotel Indigo Project, Market Square and the Cascades Project.

Speakers also discussed development at the "Centre of Tallahassee," a mixed-use shopping center with office space attached. The future of The Northwood Centre was talked about, but it's still uncertain.

Northwood Centre is on the top ten list for the site of the new Tallahassee Police Department headquarters, city officials said.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

