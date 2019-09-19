Business owner says Pensacola St. construction, road closure driving down sales

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A major construction project is well underway in Tallahassee.

The City of Tallahassee is making improvements to the stormwater system near FSU's campus.

The work is causing parts of West Pensacola Street to be closed off.

Guy Moore, the owner of Garnet & Gold on Pensacola Street, says the construction and confusing detours is killing his business.

Moore says he's never seen his parking as empty as it's been lately, especially not during the week of a home FSU football game.

"We cannot survive with Pensacola Street closed," Moore said.

He added, "I'm angry and I'm upset, and quite frankly, I'm afraid."

Moore says he's afraid of losing his business. He says sales have gone down 41%

"I see more employees than customers. I get really nervous," he said.

The City of Tallahassee started the project to reduce flooding issues in the area.

Administrators say, to reduce the impact of construction on local businesses, they're opening Pensacola Street for traffic on the weekends of FSU home football games, starting at 2:00 p.m. Fridays, through Sunday night.

Erica Pender, a store manager at Garnet & Gold, said, "It's kind of been hard with the construction and the road being closed. People not wanting to find another way to get here and go out of their way just to get some T-shirts or something."

Rachel Mauro works at the Pregnancy Center within the construction zone.

She said, "People are constantly calling the center asking for directions. We have to stay on the phone with them literally for four minutes to help them navigate around. It adds time to my commute. It's really, really, really loud."

"Pensacola Street is a major artery. There's no way, except a very circuitous way, to get to my store. It's terrible. It's killing us," said Moore.

City administrators say they've enhanced signage so people will know how to access the businesses.

The plan consists of building a new storm drain to take runoff underground to the main drainage system near Doak Campbell Stadium.

The first segment of the project was constructed summer of 2017, which improved the drainage system at Varsity Drive and along Pensacola Street to Walker Street.

A city spokesperson says they expect to have significant progress with the construction project by the end of the year.

