Business owners expanding amid pandemic

May 26, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – After a one month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, two Valdosta owners reopening their businesses are reporting unusually high sales.

Winnersville Fitness owner tells WCTV business at his local, veteran-owned and family-run gym is booming.

"In the last 30 days, we've been able to set records on our sales,” he said. “Supplement sales in October 2019 was the sale, as far as gross revenue, and this month already, we've surpassed that with five days left in the month."

They're also welcoming above-average new member signups and apparel purchases.

Meanwhile, a local brewery, Georgia Beer Company, is also ramping up sales.

"In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, we've had to purchase a new tank, the one sitting behind me, a 20-barrel fermenter to try and keep up with demand,” co-founder Chris Jones said.

During the closure, they partnered with Publix to sell canned beer in 149 stores. Jones calls it the brewery’s saving grace.

"Our off-premise sales, so our 6-packs of beer, sky-rocketed actually with more people consuming our product at home versus out in the restaurants,” he said.

Bill Niemi, field manager of Savannah Distributing and a distributor for Georgia Beer, weighed in Tuesday.

"The retail side has been actually very busy: package stores, convenient stores, grocery stores,” Niemi said. “They've been doing tremendous business."

With the new tank, Jones says they're now preparing to pump out about 20 percent more canned beer than before.

