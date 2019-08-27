Businesses along South Monroe Street concerned about plans to make the road run one-way

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A possible road project has business owners along South Monroe Street upset, worrying that one way traffic could lead to less business.

County Commissioner Bill Proctor held a town hall meeting earlier in August, speaking against the project.

The project is being spearheaded by the CRTPA and FDOT; they have not yet responded to comment.

According to Commissioner Proctor, the project seeks to create a two-way pairing of South Monroe Street (when it turns into Woodville), and South Adams Street (which turns into Crawfordville).

The project would make the Adams Street side run one-way southbound, while the Monroe Street side would run one-way northbound.

Proctor called the project a "super roundabout," involving a new street built across from Tram Road to carry drivers to the other side of the one-way.

The map he showed WCTV shows a full circle for drivers in the area to take.

"We want a road that is safe," said Proctor. "This road is the emergency evacuation route, and FDOT would do well to keep this as a straight north and south artery, but instead beyond Gaile avenue, widen it."

Business in the area also unhappy, in particular, the Sunoco located on Woodville Highway.

"It's not a really good idea," said co-manager Kentrell Sloane. "It's really going to affect us because trying to come in this one-way, people will have to go all the way around. It's going to jeopardize the business."

15-year customer Lucinda Taylor is also not a fan.

"That shouldn't work. One way? That means you have go a whole 'nother route just to get to work? That's an extra 10 minutes out of my way," said Taylor.

Sloane is also worried about the change affecting his deliveries.

"It's going to make it hard for them, because they have to go down there and come back around, and you know they have more deliveries too, they have more stops than just us," said Sloane.

His co-manager, Ankita Patel, also has different ideas of how to direct traffic flow.

"If they really want to expand that Tram Road, keep this light [at Woodville Highway and Gaile Ave] how it is, 4 lane," said Patel. "Then, make a four-lane over there too, so traffic is going to divide from here to there."

It is not only businesses that could see less traffic with a one-way street; Proctor said it could also make the Leon County Tax Collector's Office less accessible.

"We did not have one on the Southside for a long time," said Proctor. "You see it's crowded, it's packed out, almost the end of the month, drivers licenses are at stake, people get their tags renewed here, people come down here to pay their property tax. This is very convenient for residents all over the Southside area."

Proctor is hoping that FDOT can instead use funds to beautify and widen South Monroe Street down into Woodville Highway, to help commuters coming to and from Wakulla County.

He is urging those with opinions to attend the next CRTPA meeting on Monday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers.

