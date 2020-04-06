Businesses and organizations still offer ways to make memories amid pandemic

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Whether you enjoy activities outdoors or are trying to find new activities inside, both are available within the community.

The Jubilee Orchards' U-Pick was once a weekend-only activity, but now they are open six days a week in order to meet the social distancing requirements set by the CDC.

With their current hours, the family owned orchard is able to spread out as many people as possible.

"We can definitely spread the people out in those time slots and not have any large group of people out in the orchard, but people are pretty sensitized to the fact that they are not going to crowd around with other people we are not seeing that as a problem," said Bud Chiles, Jubilee Orchard owner.

Chiles said the orchard will open until all the berries are picked, which last until May.

Meanwhile, if interested in expanding indoor activities, the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, has online resources available here.

The resources are for all grade levels on art activities including: dance, music, creative writing, and theater.

If you are interested in contributing to the list you can email amanda@tallahasseearts.org.

And if you are want to stop by the Jubilee Orchard they are open:

Tuesday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Jubilee Orchard, call 850.385.7800

