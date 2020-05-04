Businesses and residents prep for Florida reopening

By: The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Business owners across much of Florida were busy Sunday preparing to reopen under new restrictions. Restaurants spaced out tables six-feet apart and salon owners begged to be considered in Monday’s cautious, phase-one reopening.

In downtown St. Petersburg, Ryan Pines shuffled chairs and hoisted bottles of disinfectant around Buya Ramen, a large and usually bustling restaurant that sits on the city’s Central Avenue.

“We’ve pulled out the entire kitchen and are bleaching and disinfecting everything,” the beverage director said Sunday.

Like restaurants around the state, Buya will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity starting Monday, and allow seating outside. And along with many restaurants barely getting by on takeout business, he hopes the measures will boost the bottom line.

The normally busy restaurant closed in mid-March and has been doing 20 percent of their normal sales because they’re offering takeout. His workers are eager to get back, saying many still haven’t received the unemployment benefits they applied for.

Elsewhere, thousands of Floridians are also antsy to work, to live, to get back to normal — whatever that will look like. As of Sunday, Florida had just over 36,000 coronavirus cases, with around 1,379 deaths — including some 600 new cases Sunday.

