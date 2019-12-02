Businesses around Lake Bradford Wastewater treatment plant want new TPD HQ nearby

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Businesses located near the Lake Bradford Wastewater Treatment Plant hope the City of Tallahassee will use the spot for the new Tallahassee Police Department headquarters, citing safety and economic benefits.

The City is hosting a community meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Pineview Elementary School, open to anyone who wants to learn more about the project or provide input.

The other option for the TPD headquarters is the Northwood Centre. A community meeting to discuss that location will be held at the Tallahassee Senior Center on Tuesday, December 3, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Reverend Dr. Joseph Wright is the Pastor of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, which is located across the street from the Lake Bradford location.

He believes the new public safety campus could have a strong economic impact on the area; he also hopes it could help with high

crime numbers.

"Especially around Stuckey Avenue, McCaskill Avenue," said Wright. "You've got to understand this area, only 7% of people are homeowners. The rest are rentals. So therefore you have a lot of absentee people in the area; I think it would be an excellent move."

Wright also cited the City's ownership of the property.

"I hope that it would make a serious economic impact when you talk about the cost, what it would cost to build that facility," he said.

Businesses nearby discussed the positive possibilities.

"That's a good idea, and we hope this will happen," said Adem Miner, the Manager of Tony's Mart. "The property value I think will go up because this will be safe for everybody on this road."

Mike Eastman of Spears Seafood Incorporated agreed.

"I think it would be a good idea because of the safety factor, maybe increase the property value maybe, you never know!"

Eastment said he appreciates any police proximity by the business.

"Whenever you have a police officer in your parking lot doing paperwork or whatever, it's like on site security," he said.

If the City chooses the Northwood Centre instead of the Lake Bradford location, Wright still hopes for a police presence in the area.

"Maybe like a precinct certainly would be beneficial to the community, so I'm looking forward to it," said Wright.

After the community meetings, a summary of all the findings, including community input and the cost analysis for each property, will be brought before the City Commission for a final decision.

