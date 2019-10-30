Bye week coming at right time for Blazers

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- This season has been full speed ahead for the Valdosta State Blazers, who are off to an 8-0 start to 2019.

For the first time this season, the Blazers enter a much-needed bye week that couldn't have come at a better time.

Last Saturday, the Blazers narrowly escaped North Greenville with a five-point win.

The VSU offense has been so fast and efficient, it seemed as though last week was the first time they were slowed down.

Call it a little mid-season exhaustion, call it anything else you'd like, but VSU head coach Gary Goff knows this bye week has come at the right time.

"I think absolutely. We're a little banged up so this bye week gives us a chance to get healthy," he said. "There's a chance we get some guys back that even had some surgery earlier in the year so that's very encouraging right there, but for us to have a week to kind of get our legs back underneath us and get everybody healthy and then game plan for basically two weeks helps as well so absolutely it's the right timing."