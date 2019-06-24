CBS News highlights election security at Leon Co. Elections Office

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- CBS News stopped by Tallahassee Monday afternoon. Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with workers at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office about election security ahead of the 2020 election.

The topic is an important issue in Florida after two Florida voting databases were hacked during the 2016 election. O'Keefe notes that Florida's 29 electoral votes makes the state an important battleground for republicans and democrats.

"Without Florida, President Trump would have a really hard time winning reelection. With Florida, democrats would have a much easier time winning back the White House. It's also home to a handful of congressional districts that could go either way, and now has two very influential senators, because they now are in the majority party and they have national followings, so it's always an interesting one," said O'Keefe.

The state's large number of electoral votes could also make it a desirable target for election hackers.

"What happens here in Florida, with its potential for vulnerability and being hacked and having questions raised about the results are not unique to Florida. It could happen to just about every other state if the protections that are taken here in Leon County aren't taken by the rest of the country," said O'Keefe.

O'Keefe says he'll be closely watching the Sunshine State through the 2020 election. He'll be watching to see how an ever-changing population may swing the state, especially in Orlando and South Florida. He's also interested to see if there will be any impacts to Florida votes by U.S. citizens who relocated from Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria.

Ed O'Keefe will have a closer look at Florida's election security on CBS News on Tuesday, June 25.