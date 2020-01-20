CBS Sports Top 25: Florida State moves into top five

By: CBS Sports

January 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (CBS Sports) - According to the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, the Florida State Men's basketball team has jumped into the top five rankings.

The Seminoles moved up two spots to fifth in this poll from number seven. FSU sits behind 1. Gonzaga, 2. Baylor, 3. San Diego St., 4. Kansas.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released later on Monday, January 20th around noon. Some experts say FSU should appear in the top five in this poll, too.