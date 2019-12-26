CBS Sports gives FSU an 'A' for Mike Norvell hire

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — CBS Sports did a deep dive on the recent college football coaching carousel, tagging teams as winners and losers along the way.

Florida State was one of 17 schools that had a coaching change this season.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd graded all of the hires here.

He have the Seminoles an "A" for their hire of Mike Norvell. Here's what he had to say about FSU's situation:

FSU remains in disarray. That's not to say Norvell can't get things back quickly. In this search cycle, Norvell was the best name left on the board for FSU despite what you may have read about Bob Stoops being a candidate. (He wasn't, by the way.) At age 38, Norvell has the energy and experience to at least try to make the Clemson game competitive again. That's really what this is about, baby steps in the ACC before trying to regain national traction.



Dodd only gave an "A" to two other schools for their hires: Rutgers and Ole Miss. Eight schools in total were declared "winners," including Florida Atlantic University for its hire of former FSU coach Willie Taggart.

