CBS Sports gives Noles Top 5 seed, favorable location in latest Bracketology

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has seeded Florida State inside of the top five in the South region and has them playing the first two rounds close to home in his latest Bracketology.

Palm gives the Noles the #3 seed in the South, matching them up with Radford in the first round and one of Oklahoma (#6 seed) or LSU (#11) in a potential second-round matchup.

Palm's South Region has a top-seeded San Diego State and a second-seeded Baylor as the only teams ahead of FSU.

The Noles aren't the only Florida team in Palm's Bracketology; Florida is given a #9 seed, matching up with Memphis in Greensboro, N.C., where #1 Duke is predicted.

Duke and San Diego St. are joined by Gonzaga (#1 overall) and Butler as the other top-seeded programs.

