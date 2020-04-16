CBS Sports mocks Akers, Samuels to same team

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- CBS Sports' R.J. White has mocked a pair of Seminoles to the same team in his full 255-pick mock draft on CBSSports.com.

White has mocked former Florida State running back Cam Akers and former Noles cornerback Stanford Samuels to the Detroit Lions; Akers as a third-round selection and Samuels as a seventh-round pick.

"While running back isn't a top need for the Lions, they'd be foolish to pass on a talent like Akers if he slides out of the second round due to other teams filling needs," White writes of his mocked selection of the running back, who he sees Detroit taking with the 67th overall pick, one of four third-round selections White has for the Lions.

White does not divulge a ton of information on a possible Samuels selection, other than saying he'll serve as defensive depth for Detroit.

To view the entire seven-round, 255-pick mock draft from White, click here.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23.