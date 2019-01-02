CBS Sports mock drafts Burns to Tennessee

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While the regular season came to a close barely 48 hours ago, mock drafts are beginning to pop up ahead of April's 2019 NFL Draft, and one Seminole could be quite popular among them.

In his first mock draft of the new year, CBS Sports' R.J. White has just one Florida State player being selected in the first round with edge rusher Brian Burns going 19th overall to the Tennessee Titans.

White says Burns would pair nicely with Harold Landry and says he'd make a great fit in the Titans' 3-4 defensive scheme.

While Burns is the only Seminole to be selected, White has two University of Florida players in his mock draft; Jachai Polite (#12, Green Bay) and Jawaan Taylor (#18, Minnesota).

As for what each local NFL team will do, according to White, see below.

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick 4 - trade with Oakland) - Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State quarterback

White says Jacksonville should trade up to get to the highly-touted signal caller before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opportunity to do so.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (pick 5) - Greedy Williams, LSU cornerback

Per White, Williams will act as a replacement from Brent Grimes, who hits the free agency market this year.

Miami Dolphins (pick 13) - Daniel Jones, Duke quarterback

White has a feeling the Dolphins are ready to, and I'm using his words here, "blow it up on offense." If the Dolphins follow White's formula, it'll be bringing in a cheap veteran quarterback and using their first round pick on a guy like Jones.

Atlanta Falcons (pick 14) - Deandre Baker, Georgia cornerback

Barring another injury-stricken campaign in 2019, the Falcons have a young, talented and deep defensive corps except at cornerback, where White says Baker will be a great fit.

The 2019 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.