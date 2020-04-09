CBS Sports mocks two Seminoles inside Top 25

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports' Kyle Boone mocks a pair of Florida State players being drafted in the first round.

In his mock, released Thursday, Boone has Devin Vassell going Top 15 and Patrick Williams going in the Top 25.

Boone mocks Vassell to the Sacramento Kings, saying the Kings have a need at the wing and that Vassell could slide right in, with his three point shooting and defense.

His full write up says, "Sacramento has a need at the wing position to spell Harrison Barnes, and Vassell's a viable 3-and-D option to give the Kings that luxury. He shot 41.5% from deep as a sophomore and 41.9% as a freshman. He also averaged 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season as he emerged as a top-end wing defender."

Williams, according to Boone's mock, goes to the Brooklyn Nets with the 22nd-overall pick.

Boone calls Williams an "upside" pick, saying he's still raw (Williams played just one year of college basketball) but loves his potential as a two-way wing.

The full write up reads, "Raw and still-developing, Williams is an upside play who finished the season strong and has all the physical tools at his disposal to become an elite two-way wing in the league. He stands a tall 6-foot-8 with a bigger wingspan, and instincts defensively that make him a really exciting long term prospect."

In addition to Vassell and Williams, Boone mocks the Atlanta Hawks taking Tyrese Maxey (guard, Kentucky) at #5, Theo Maledon (French point guard) to the Orlando Magic at #16 and Arizona's Nico Mannion (guard) to the Miami Heat at pick #23.

Boone's mock drat has LaMelo Ball going first overall to the New York Knicks (following a trade with Golden State), and UGA's Anthony Edwards #2 overall to the Cleveland Cavailers.

To read Boone's full mock draft, click here.