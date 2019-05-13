CBSSports calls FSU's football schedule fourth-hardest in ACC

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- CBSSports.com's Tom Fornelli has ranked the 2019 Florida State football schedule the fourth-hardest in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Fornelli's ranking has FSU behind only Louisville, Georgia Tech and North Carolina for the conference's toughest slate, while saying the easiest schedules belong to UVA, NC State, Miami and Virginia Tech.

In explaining putting the Noles fourth, he writes, "While the Noles finish fourth here, there's a decent-sized gap between their schedule and Louisville's. The noncon has what should be a couple of cupcakes in UL-Monroe and Alabama State, but that's balanced out with an opener against Boise State in Jacksonville as well as the annual tilt with the Gators, with this year's meeting taking place in Gainesville. In other bad news, the Noles will hit the road to face Clemson this season, but at least they'll be doing so off a bye."

This year, FSU will face off against four teams who turned in 10 wins or more last year and will play 10 teams who finished the year with winning records.

Fornelli's full schedule rankings is as follows:

1. UNC

2. Georgia Tech

3. Louisville

4. FSU

5. Duke

6. Pittsburgh

7. Boston College

8. Syracuse

9. Wake Forest

10. Clemson

11. Virginia

12. NC State

13. Miami

14. Virginia Tech