CDA appoints permanent director, focused on staffing

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Consolidated Dispatch Agency, or CDA, now has a permanent director.

A former member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Steve Harrelson, had been the interim director for the last 9 months.

Tuesday night's vote was unanimous to confirm Harrelson as the permanent director of an agency that's had some issues since it began in 2013. There has been high employee turnover, low employee morale, and some allege, a hostile work environment.

One goal of Harrelson's is better staffing.

Training used to take about 18 months; it now averages eight. That is not because of less training, but rather more efficient training.

"They would just stop them [the trainees] in training and use them on the phones as a position," said Harrelson. "It added staffing, but in the long run you get behind, because this person is not trained on other positions."

Harrelson will be implementing scripted protocols for law calls; the agency already uses them for medical calls.

"Someone who has been here a year as opposed somebody that's been here for 10 years, they're going to ask the same questions every time, they're going to give the same instructions every time," said Harrelson.

He has also worked to make his staff less stressed; they work 12-hour shifts.

"we have to find a balance between our personal lives and also being able to come in and basically save others," said Kentazha Bradshaw.

Bradshaw has worked at the CDA for almost two years, and said there is more professionalism and less drama with Harrelson at the helm.

"He got us a massage chair, so we basically get to go in and take a break," said Bradshaw.

The CDA also now has a partnership with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, bringing in therapy dogs and cockatoos.

Bradshaw said when Harrelson first arrived, he listened to employees' complaints about the coffee machine. Now, she's thrilled that she can have a latte to get her through her shift.

"That's what we all love," said Bradshaw. "You go to him with an issue with the CDA or even personal, he tries to come up with a solution."

The CDA does metrics every month.

One measures the busiest hour of 24; during that hour, the agency has to answer 90% of calls within 10 seconds.

The other metric measures the other 23 hours, in which the goal is to hit 95% of the calls in 20 seconds.

"For March, we got up to 81% for the second mark, which is the highest it's been in the past year," said Harrelson. "We also hit 95% for the 95% rule, so we were where we needed to be. And we've only hit that mark since September of '18."

Harrelson said the agency is trending up to where it needs to be, but is not yet at 100%.

"But, that's the plan, that's the goal to get to," said Harrelson. "Because that's what the citizens of Leon Coutny deserve and that's what we want to give them"

Harrelson said the CDA is hiring, and hoping to start a large class in September.