CDA trains dispatchers on scripted protocols for law enforcement calls, standardizing service

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee and Leon County residents will soon have a new standard of care when they call 911; the Consolidated Dispatch Agency is switching to scripted protocols for all law enforcement calls.

The new procedures put all dispatchers on the same level, regardless of their experience.

This means that when residents call 911 for help from TPD or Leon County Sheriff's Deputies, the dispatcher will follow the same standard procedure to guide them through the situation, and get help to the location quickly.

The CDA already uses scripted protocols for ambulance and fire calls, but is now adding law enforcement to the list.

"This is definitely an important tool," said Cynamin Owens.

Owens previously worked at an alarm company.

"I got to hear that end, and it made me interested to learn what they do on this side!"

Her new responsibility involves safety for all as a CDA dispatcher.

"We help save lives," said Owens. "We're the responder before the responder."

The scripted procedures are a new item in her toolbox.

"It gives us specific questions in a specific way to ensure that everyone gets the same response and provide the quality service that they need," Owens said.

While Owens has worked at the CDA for just a couple years, Princess Mosley-Peck has been there since 2003.

"Whether you get someone on the phone that's been working here for 20 years, or someone who's been working here for two years, that person will ask you the same questions," Mosley-Peck said.

She says the scripted calls level the playing field.

"That's important to get the information that's needed for the responders, and also help the citizen who's calling for help," said Mosley-Peck. "The dispatcher will ask the same questions to provide that same standard of care and same standard of service."

The CDA has struggled to meet that standard since its inception in 2013, facing issues including high turnover, low morale, and dispatching errors.

With Steve Harrelson at the helm, the Department has a new focus on training and morale.

Harrelson promised to implement scripted law enforcement protocols when he was appointed as the permanent CDA director, after serving as the interim chief.

"There are several different calls that I haven't encountered yet, so it does help me," said Owens.

The three day training will make the job easier for new hires.

"I believe my favorite part of the job is being able to help train the employees and to get that "Aha" moment when they get it when we're training," said Mosley-Peck.

The scripted protocols will be implemented in early 2020.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.