CJB Applied Technologies brings new jobs to Lowndes County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 12, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- New job opportunities are popping up in Lowndes County from some familiar faces.

CJB Applied Technologies is bringing ten new jobs to Lowndes County. On Tuesday, the company held a 'blessing of the grounds' ceremony to celebrate a $2.5 million expansion project.

The addition will feature house labs, a greenhouse for testing and a nature walk.

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter said like this one, many new job opportunities in the area come from existing companies, choosing to continue investing in the community.

"It tells the rest of the state, and really the southeast as a whole, that there's something going on here in Lowndes County. It's something for folks to be paying attention to, and that there's opportunities for other investors that want to come in to this community," Slaughter said.

The expansion project is expected to be completed next summer. The company expects to eventually build an additional three buildings in the future.