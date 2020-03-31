COCA creating virtual resources to bring the arts to you

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- COCA, the Council on Culture and Arts, has created new resources online to help residents have fun while maintaining social distancing.

COCA has set up online workshops and classes, created a platform for live music and theater, and even language classes and movie viewing, allowing artists to bring their product to you.

One local artist, Danielle Figueroa, has switched to an online-only format for her students.

She's also created a free, online class on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

You may have the materials for the free class at home.

"We use Crayola watercolor markers, or an off-brand of that, if it's a water-based marker we turn those into watercolors and paint with them," said Figueroa. "We also work with instant coffee, believe it or not, you can paint with that!"

Her new class is for children or adults of all ages, getting through a stressful time.

"This is just a moment to pause, put all that on the back burner, and just jump in and find a little bit of enjoyment."

COCA is helping local artists with the transition.

"We had a Zoom workshop on Monday with that, we're going to continue to help artists with this transition over to the virtual world," said Kathleen Spehar, the Executive Director of COCA.

COCA has organized all kinds of activities in the Tallahassee Arts Guide.

"Expressive movement studios is doing online belly dancing, the Tallahassee Film Society is streaming movies, if you're a literary buff, the Leon County library is doing virtual book clubs," said Spehar. "Have your takeout, have your experience with your family, a virtual date night, anything like that can happen. And virtually you can also invite people from around the country if you want to, or people from other places in Florida. Anything like that can work now that we've got this digital platform going with arts and culture."

Figueroa found a new way to continue her work and share it with others.

"For me art is not just a thing I do, it's a way of life, it's a journey, to be very honest, art is also my connection with the Lord," said Figueroa.

You can access her class by clicking here.

In addition to the Tallahassee Arts Guide, COCA also has resources for arts educators.