COVID-19 and crime: Leon County arrests way down in past 3 weeks as people stay home

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A WCTV analysis of records from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office shows a steep drop in arrests in the past month.

The numbers dipped even more after the governor closed bars and clubs and then the county and state issued stay-at-home orders.

You can see a graph with a day-to-day breakdown of the arrest numbers below.

In early March, before fears of coronavirus started disrupting daily life, the county recorded as many as 45 arrests some days.

The numbers fall off noticeably starting on March 14, the day after the state ordered public schools to take an extra week off for spring break.

In the 25 days following, the county recorded 15 or fewer arrests on all but a handful of days. On eight of those days, there were 10 or fewer arrests.

As WCTV first reported in late March, LCSO and the Tallahassee Police Department are seeing a drop in calls of approximately 25% to 30% as people hunker down because of coronavirus.

LCSO spokesman Shade McMillian says people are staying out of trouble since they're staying home. He also attributes the drop to limits on gatherings of 10 or more people. These social interactions are often what lead to crimes and arrests, according to McMillian.

WCTV obtained this data from the LCSO's daily booking reports.

