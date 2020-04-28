COVID-19 cases rising at Gadsden Correctional Facility

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Corrections confirms more than 300 inmates are in medical quarantine.

12 staff members and six inmates are testing positive for COVID-19 at Gadsden Correctional Facility.

The medical reality behind bars is causing worry for loved ones of inmates across the state.

One family member tells WCTV she fears for her sister, who is an inmate serving time at the prison.

On April 25, her sister confirmed she is one of the six positive cases at the prison.

“She was complaining about coughing up blood, they haven’t seen her. Yesterday she sent another message saying that she’s not a guinea pig and they just keep giving her different medicine not telling her what they giving her,” said Adrienna Thompson.

Thompson says her sister has underlying health issues, which could put her more at risk.

“She has diabetes, she has high blood pressure so she has all of that stuff,” said Thompson.

“They’re amongst others that have it. There’s not necessarily separation in between those that preemptively don’t have it and those that preemptively do,” said Dr. Nicole Hodge M.D.

Dr. Nicole Hodge is also concerned. She’s a medical doctor based out of Dallas, Texas and expressed worry about her niece, who is an inmate at the facility.

“The proper precautions aren’t being taken, I feel that they are sitting ducks in there,” said Hodge.

The management company of the prison, MTC, released a statement saying they are limiting inmate interactions, monitoring symptoms, and screening all staff and essential visitors.

But family members want the prison to do more.

“Put yourself in our shoes. If it was your loved one behind bars, regardless of the crime that they did if something like this was going on, you would want answers for your loved one,” said Thompson.

It’s a plea from family caring for their loved ones while they’re serving out their sentence.

Thompson says she has repeatedly called the prison to check in on her sister.

After over a dozen calls, the prison was able to update her and says her sister is now stable.

