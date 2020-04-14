COVID-19 pandemic putting strain on recovery meetings for addicts

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In-person recovery meetings for people dealing with alcohol and drug addictions are now off the table because of social distancing guidelines.

But, they are making the extra efforts to show their clients and those that are suffering from addiction that they are not alone and services are available.

Recovery meetings are being moved online. And, for those that struggle with addiction, staying sober amid a pandemic can cause a trigger.

"Our tendency is to sue a substance or something else to medicate and that's the problem," said Jim Keller, the ministry leader for Celebrate Recovery, which has seen a drop in attendance.

"The attendance, of course in our virtual meetings, are probably just approximately 30% what they would usually be," Keller said.

Connecting virtually can also pose a challenge for those suffering form addiction.

"There are some folks out there that have difficulty accessing that technology; either they do not have internet access or they have very small data package on their phone," said Melanie Brown-Woofter, the President and CEO of Florida's Behavior Health Association, who also has seen an increase in depression.

"We are starting to see that increase and so the anxiety is there," Brown-Woofter said.

The effects that could last past this initial spike, in cases.

"We'll see the effects of almost like post-traumatic stress having come out of the other side," Brown-Woofter continued.

Both organizations do recommend reaching out to anyone you know that is in recovery.

They also want to remind everyone they are not alone.