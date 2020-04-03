COVID-19 testing results taking longer than expected according to Tallahassee couple

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Thousands of people are being tested for COVID-19 every day and labs say they are working to get the results back within three to five days.

One Tallahassee couple, however, describes this wait as a lot longer than advertised.

"Jamie wasn’t feeling well and quite frankly I wasn’t either," said Tallahassee resident Tim Durning. "We just thought that ordinarily, it would just be pollen.”

Durning says that when his girlfriend, Jamie Green’s, symptoms started to get worse they contacted her doctor for her to get tested.

“She went down to TMH, got tested. Everything went smoothly. Very, very well," said Durning. "They did it very efficiently but she didn’t get her test results back until today. That’s two weeks ago.”

The results, negative.

Good news, but they learned they weren’t the only ones waiting on results.

“They told us, just so you know, there are other people that tested before you that still haven’t gotten their results back," Durning goes on to say.

In a statement from TMH, they say, “Currently, we are experiencing test turnaround times up to 10 days. This is certainly a challenge we, and many other healthcare organizations throughout the country, are facing."

While the Northwood site is doing what they can, they’re only a testing site.

They have to wait for companies like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics to analyze the specimen and send them back.

The two say they have done over 350,000 tests, with their results coming back three to five days on average. Durning claiming changes still need to be made

“Maya Angelou said it. You do what you do until you know better and when you know better, you do better. So we know what we need to work on so let’s get it done," said Durning.

Labcorp responding says, "We're continuously working on increasing the number of tests performed and improving the time for delivering results."

In the meantime, Durning and Green are happy about their results and hope people are learning from this pandemic.

“Maybe this a higher power way of making us pay more attention and remembering that it’s not about us," said Durning. "Not about us as individuals but it’s about everybody else.”