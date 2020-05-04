COVIDwear campaign aims to put smiles on faces amidst pandemic

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After Hurricane Michael, the Never Forgotten Coast campaign began, which raised more than $50,000 for area businesses affected by the storm.

Now, the founders are at it again, finding a way to put smiles on people's faces during the coronavirus pandemic with a new photography project, called COVIDwear, debuting Monday.

The project focuses on the reality of the season we're in and shining a spotlight on what it takes to stay safe.

Alex Workman and his wife, Chelsea, commercial photographers by trade, recently looked for a way to stay creative during the pandemic.

"It's fun to create and put smiles on faces, especially in a season when people are struggling to be alone," Alex said.

The art project was cultivated in their garage studio.

"COVIDwear; business up top, quarantine on the bottom," he continued.

The project showcases a broad spectrum of professionals now forced to work from home, like Leon County Commissioner Kristen Dozier.

"I'm a professional on the top and then I have my comfy pants and my slippers on," she said. "It works very well."

Dozier has been working from her bedroom office space for weeks; some virtual meetings have lasted up to six hours.

"The meetings are COVIDwear, like everyone," she said.

A daily debut of new subjects are available for free online and social media.

"We want people to laugh and wake up with a chuckle," Alex said.

A reminder of the lengths we will go to keep others safe and a way to find humor amid the COVID-chaos.

To find see the images, click here.