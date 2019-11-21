CRA grants and purchases fund new business on South Adams

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA, is focused on revitalizing the Southside and Frenchtown communities, using grants to fix up or re-imagine specific properties.

2011 South Adams Street

One property, located on South Adams Street, received over $200,000 for improvements.

The building has an extensive history; it has previously operated as a restaurant, a nightclub and lounge, and even a law office.

The property is now owned by C&B Enterprise; the company submitted a funding request to the CRA for Phase One Improvements.

The grant received covers 25% of those improvements, including parking, sidewalks, plumbing work, and the construction of an exterior deck.

"We have put an increased focus on investing and revitalizing properties, both residential and commercial in the Frenchtown/Southside CRA district," said City Commissioner and CRA Board member Curtis Richardson.

Chuck's Place will be run by a local restaurateur, while The Charles will be a multi-event facility, with a kitchenette.

As a condition of the grant, the contractor will work with TEMPO Staff to find opportunities for disconnected youth through training and possible jobs.

Phase I construction should be complete in January 2020, Phases II by August 2020 and Phase III in August 2023.

Phase I focuses on Chuck's Place and Phase II focuses on The Charles; the owner is not requesting funding for Phase II.

Phase III will be a new build, including two and a half additional levels for rental space and studio and one-bedroom apartments. That phase is not scheduled to begin until January 2022, when the businesses have established an income stream.

2021 Holton Street

The CRA purchased the entire property at 2021 Holton Street, including the building, for just over $222,000.

The agency is working with the Greater Bond Neighborhood Community on what they would like to see done with the property.

Ideas include affordable housing, a commercial business, or even a technology center.

"It was an eyesore in the community, it was used for crime and drug sales, and other nefarious activities," said Richardson.

Commissioner Richardson said the old Holton Street property was a convenience store, being used for "anything but convenience."

"We're letting the neighborhood tell us, the Greater Bond Neighborhood tell us what they would like to see in that location," he said.

Under its current zoning, the property's usage is limited; however, the Bond Neighborhood as a whole is working on a new zoning category.

"We can build houses in-scale and see what we really want to see in the neighborhood, and hopefully people will be like, 'Oh yeah, I can build there! I can bring my business there, I can invest and contribute as well,'" said Talethia Edwards, the Economic Development Lead for the Neighborhood First Plan.

The goal of the new zoning category would be to attract commercial businesses, while still keeping the character of the community intact.

"It will create jobs and services, right here in the community so we don't have to go across town to a restaurant," said Richardson.

One idea being discussed for the property is turning the building into a technology center.

"It will supplement the education that children receive in that community after school and on weekends and give them access to things like computers and internet service," said Richardson.

The Bond Neighborhood already has two community centers; however, according to Edwards, leveraging resources in Tallahassee, such as the two major universities, can make the tech center worth it.

"We have the mag lab who is nationally renowned right in our backyard, also we have FAMU," said Edwards. "We're three streets over from FAM! Also FSU, it's bringing resources to a community that's been underrepresented."

The CRA does not yet have a set timeline for the property; it is still working to gather input from the community.

The Community Action Team is an extension of the Greater Bond Neighborhood Association, made up of the priority area leads and committee members responsible for implementing the plan.